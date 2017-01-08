+ READ ARTICLE





Happy birthday to a music legend.

David Bowie‘s final recordings were released as a surprise EP called No Plan on Sunday, what would have been the musician’s 70th birthday. A music video for the track “No Plan” also debuted.

The video, directed by Tom Hingston, shows rows of televisions with static screens in the display of a store called “Newton Electrical” – a nod to Bowie’s character in the 1976 film The Man Who Fell to Earth and Lazarus, the Bowie-penned musical based on the movie. The TVs display the lyrics to the song as well as images such as a bird flying and a rocket launching while onlookers gather outside. The last image on the screens is a still of Bowie.



The EP also contains the songs “When I Met You,” “Lazarus” and “Killing a Little Time.” Although “Lazarus” originally appeared on Blackstar, Bowie’s final album released last year, the remaining tracks appeared on the Lazarus cast recording and mark the singer’s final studio recordings.

Bowie passed away on Jan. 10, 2016 after a battle with cancer. In David Bowie: The Last Five Years, which premiered on British television Saturday, “Lazarus” director Johan Renck shared that the singer learned his cancer was no longer treatable during the shooting of the song’s music video.

“I found out later that the week we were shooting is when he found out that it is over…” Renck explained. “We’ll end treatment or whatever capacity that means, that his illness has won.”

The music video, released days before the music icon died, shows Bowie confined to a hospital bed with a strip of dirty gauze covering his eyes.

Despite the eerie parallels throughout, Renck maintained that the imagery was not about the singer’s battle with cancer. “To me it had to do with the biblical aspect of it, you know the man who would rise again,” he said. “It had nothing to do with him being ill.”

This article first appeared on People.com.