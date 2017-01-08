Mark Hamill Reads Donald Trump’s Tweet as The Joker

Have you ever wondered Donald Trump’s tweets would sound like if they were read by the Joker? Thanks to Mark Hamill, the world now has an answer.

In an audio clip the Hamill posted to social media, the Star Wars actor is heard reading Trump’s holiday tweet in the voice of the DC super-villain. Hamill first voiced the Joker in Batman: The Animated Series and has continued to perform the role in Batman video games and television shows for decades.

“With a little help [from daughter Chelsea Hamill and wife Marilou Hamill] Got the app to send out my 1st soundbite,” he tweeted on Saturday. “Stay Tuned…for I am #TheTrumpster!”

You can hear the clip and read Trump’s original tweet below: