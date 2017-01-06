+ READ ARTICLE





A thin rainbow broke out through the clouds above the Florida airport where a gunman killed five people, prompting many on social media to say it was a symbol of hope amid tragedy.

Dozens of Twitter users posted the image of the sliver of colors in the sky over the Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport about three hours after the mass shooting.

One user who was in a car stuck in traffic near the airport said the rainbow was a “sign that good will always win.”

“Hope from the tarmac,” another person tweeted.

The suspected gunman, who is in custody and unharmed, shot at least 13 people near the baggage area of Terminal 2 about 1 p.m. Friday, Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said at a news conference.

The suspect’s motive is unclear. Israel said it’s “too early” to say whether terrorism played a role in the attack.