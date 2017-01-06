



After working with Carrie Fisher on two Star Wars films — The Force Awakens and the upcoming Episode VIII — Adam Driver had some kinds words to say about his late co-star. During a Thursday appearance on The Late Show, the Kylo Ren actor spoke about what Fisher meant to the galaxy far, far away family.

“As you can kind of tell from meeting her, she burns very bright and has such a great, very generous energy,” he told Stephen Colbert. “For that suddenly not to be on-set…or just in life when you see her around at a Star Wars event or anywhere. To have her character – not just her character in the movie [but who she is as a person] – missing from that very small unit is a tragedy.”

Driver also recalled the last time he saw Fisher before she passed in December — while putting the finishing touches on Episode VIII. “Last summer — I think that was the last time I saw her actually was on set being Princess Leia.”

Watch the full clip below.