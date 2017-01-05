TIME U.S. North Carolina

Teen Body-Slammed by North Carolina Cop in Video Suffered Concussion: Attorney

"She's a mess. She's in pain"

A student who was body-slammed by a North Carolina cop has suffered a concussion from the incident that was captured on video, her attorney said Thursday.

Jasmine Darwin now has headaches, vision problems and other issues associated with a concussion, her attorney Freddy Rabner told the Associated Press. A video of the Tuesday incident drew ire from those who say it showed excessive use of force.

“She’s a little 100-pound girl who was whipped to the ground so hard, she’s sore everywhere,” Rabner said. “She’s a mess. She’s in pain.”

The police officer, who authorities have identified as Ruben De Los Santos, was responding to a fight that broke out between two female students in the cafeteria of Rolesville High School, the Town of Rolesville Police Department said in a statement.

In the widely-circulated video, the officer picks Darwin up by her torso and then throws her down hard onto the floor. Moments later, he lifts her up by her right arm and leads her away.

Officials said the police officer has been placed on paid administrative leave, and the incident is under investigation.

Tap to read full story

Your browser is out of date. Please update your browser at http://update.microsoft.com

YOU BROKE TIME.COM!

Dear TIME Reader,

As a regular visitor to TIME.com, we are sure you enjoy all the great journalism created by our editors and reporters. Great journalism has great value, and it costs money to make it. One of the main ways we cover our costs is through advertising.

The use of software that blocks ads limits our ability to provide you with the journalism you enjoy. Consider turning your Ad Blocker off so that we can continue to provide the world class journalism you have become accustomed to.

The TIME Team