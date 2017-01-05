Besides counting Kanye West as a mentor and fellow Chicago native, Chance the Rapper has made it clear he’s a fan of Yeezy’s music.

So it should come as no surprise that when the Coloring Book rapper saw the rankings that Complexrecently gave eight of Kanye West’s albums, Chance had plenty to say about their choices.

Because he had his own feelings about the the ranking, he put forth a ranking of his own, favoring much of his early work and leading us to believe that Chance might, like many fans, “miss the old Kanye.”

The Internet had its own opinions about Chance’s ranking, which they shared in earnest with the hashtag, #kanyeranked.