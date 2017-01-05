+ READ ARTICLE





Organizers have planned several events and protests across the U.S. ahead of Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration on Jan. 20. From the Women’s March on Washington to pro-marijuana activists giving out free joints, people are ready to mobilize on the days of and surrounding Trump officially taking the office.

The largest demonstration related to the inauguration is the Women’s March, which expects 200,000 people to attend in Washington D.C. on Jan. 21, the day after the inauguration. Labeled as a “Gathering for Justice,” the march invites people to “come together in solidarity to express to the new administration & congress that women’s rights are human rights and our power cannot be ignored,” according to a National Park Service list of First Amendment permit applications.



For those not in D.C., other U.S. cities have planned affiliate marches. Among several locations, Women’s Marches will take place in San Francisco and New York City. The movement has also gone global, with demonstrations planned in Canada and London.

Beyond marching in the Bay Area, people plan to gather peacefully on the Golden Gate Bridge on Jan. 20. Called the Bridge Together Golden Gate, the event aims to “create a human bridge of togetherness,” the San Francisco Chronicle reported. In Seattle, an event called Resist Trump: Occupy Inauguration urges participants to take to the streets to “build a movement to fight racism, sexism and Islamophobia.”

Another event planned in D.C. focuses more on the higher side of life—a pro-marijuana legalization group plans to hand out 4,200 free joints during the inaugural march to the National Mall. DCMJ, the group planning the event, says the free weed is meant to raise awareness about the benefits of marijuana legalization. While Trump is undecided on the issue of legalizing marijuana, several members of his cabinet stand in opposition.

“At 4 minutes and 20 seconds into President Trump’s speech we’ll light up! (unless President Trump comes out now in support of full cannabis legalization in all 50 states and DC!)” DCMJ said in a release.