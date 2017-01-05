TIME Newsfeed celebrity

Nicki Minaj Just Announced She’s Single and Wished You a Blessed 2017

The rapper announced her new status with a New Year's blessing

Nicki Minaj has confirmed she is single, according to a tweet posted by Minaj on Thursday morning.

Meek Mill started officially calling Minaj “his girl” in 2015 and they’ve collaborated together musically for Minaj’s The Pinkprint, with the songs “Buy a Heart” and “Big Daddy” and earlier projects like Meek’s Dreams Worth More Than Money album, on the tracks “Bad for You” and “All Eyes On You.”

In the tweet, Minaj not only announced her new relationship status, but assured her fans that she was working on new material and is “looking forward to sharing it with you guys really soon.”

Read Nicki Minaj’s full tweet below.

