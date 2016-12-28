Rudy Giuliani is a lawyer and a former mayor of New York City.

America is already gearing up for one of the most exciting civic ceremonies in the world: the inauguration of our next president. But even as the eagerness for that day builds, we ought to stop and recognize the history unfolding before our eyes.

By almost any measure, President-elect Donald J. Trump is leading one of the most extraordinary presidential transition periods of all time.

One of President-elect Trump’s most historic characteristics is his complete outsider status. On the day President-elect Trump takes office, he will be the first individual ever to serve as president who did not have any previous U.S. military or government experience. This occurrence is literally unprecedented, and a very clear sign that he holds a completely new perspective on the real world, will judge people on results and not rhetoric, and will embrace a practical approach to solving our greatest challenges. President-elect Trump is ready to get things done, and he won’t be held back by old Beltway traditions and loyalties.



President-elect Trump is also rapidly assembling an incredibly talented Cabinet to help him implement his America First agenda.

True to his outsider form, President-elect Trump isn’t just combing through the ranks of the federal government alone to fill these posts. He has chosen, among others, multiple CEOs (Linda McMahon, Steven Mnuchin, Andy Puzder, Wilbur Ross, Rex Tillerson), some of the most distinguished generals of our time (General John Kelly, General James Mattis, Lieutenant General Michael Flynn), a renowned pediatric surgeon (Dr. Ben Carson), and highly respected state governors (Nikki Haley and Rick Perry). This variety of highly qualified leaders will bring outside-the-box thinking to an administration committed to fixing Washington and returning power to the forgotten man and woman.

The third historic feature of President-elect Trump’s transition is his application of world-class business acumen to the office of president.

President-elect Trump has already shown this in his Cabinet selections: he is turning Washington on its head by hiring the best individual for the job, regardless of their background, prior government experience, or personal connections. He’s negotiated deals with Carrier and Ford to save American jobs, and sat down with Boeing and Lockheed Martin to save taxpayer dollars while not sacrificing the quality of our military’s firepower. Businesses sink or swim on their ability to achieve results, and President-elect Trump is already proving that the days of a federal government with no accountability are over.

Whether it’s his fresh perspective on fixing America’s problems, his strong head start on making Cabinet picks, or utilizing wisdom culled from one of the greatest business careers in history, President-elect Trump is already making good on his promises to win for the American people. Imagine how much more he’ll be able to accomplish once he becomes President Trump.