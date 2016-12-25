The Annual Doctor Who Christmas Special Is Back

The annual Doctor Who Christmas special airs on Dec. 25, bringing Peter Capaldi back to the screen to play the Time Lord in the long-running show.

Called “The Return of Dr. Mysterioso,” the 2016 Christmas special episode sees the Doctor in New York City with Matt Lucas reprising his role as Nardole. In this year’s 90-minute special episode, the Doctor fights against brain-swapping aliens that attack Manhattan, accompanied by Nardole, a superhero called The Ghost and an investigative reporter.

Written by show runner Steven Moffat, the special is not too Christmasy, according to early reviews. Watch the episode on Sunday at 9 p.m. on BBC America.