The Annual Doctor Who Christmas Special Is Back
Peter Capaldi attends the Doctor Who 2016 Christmas special screening at BFI Southbank on December 14, 2016 in London, England.
Stuart C. Wilson—Getty Images
By Mahita Gajanan
December 25, 2016

The annual Doctor Who Christmas special airs on Dec. 25, bringing Peter Capaldi back to the screen to play the Time Lord in the long-running show.

Called “The Return of Dr. Mysterioso,” the 2016 Christmas special episode sees the Doctor in New York City with Matt Lucas reprising his role as Nardole. In this year’s 90-minute special episode, the Doctor fights against brain-swapping aliens that attack Manhattan, accompanied by Nardole, a superhero called The Ghost and an investigative reporter.

Written by show runner Steven Moffat, the special is not too Christmasy, according to early reviews. Watch the episode on Sunday at 9 p.m. on BBC America.

