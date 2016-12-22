TIME U.S. College

Princeton Cancels Men’s Swimming Season Over ‘Vulgar and Offensive’ Messages

The team will not compete in two final meets or the Ivy League championship

Princeton University announced Thursday that it will cancel the rest of the season for the men’s swimming and diving team following findings of “misogynistic and racist” content shared by team members.

The team will not compete in its two final meets of the regular season, scheduled to take place against Navy on Jan. 7 and Harvard and Yale on Feb. 5. The team will also not compete in the Ivy League championships at the end of February, the university said in a statement on Thursday.

The announcement comes a week after the team was suspended over the content on its listserv, which the university described as “vulgar and offensive as well as misogynistic and racist.”

“The behavior that we have learned about is simply unacceptable. It is antithetical to the values of our athletic program and of the University, and will not be tolerated,” Director of Athletics Mollie Marcoux Samaan said at the time.

Princeton is among several schools—including Harvard, Columbia and Amherst—that have responded to similar incidents in recent months. Harvard canceled the season of its men’s soccer team last month over team members’ sexually explicit “scouting reports” about the women’s team.

Your browser is out of date. Please update your browser at http://update.microsoft.com

YOU BROKE TIME.COM!

Dear TIME Reader,

As a regular visitor to TIME.com, we are sure you enjoy all the great journalism created by our editors and reporters. Great journalism has great value, and it costs money to make it. One of the main ways we cover our costs is through advertising.

The use of software that blocks ads limits our ability to provide you with the journalism you enjoy. Consider turning your Ad Blocker off so that we can continue to provide the world class journalism you have become accustomed to.

The TIME Team