Princeton Cancels Men’s Swimming Season Over ‘Vulgar and Offensive’ Messages

+ READ ARTICLE





Princeton University announced Thursday that it will cancel the rest of the season for the men’s swimming and diving team following findings of “misogynistic and racist” content shared by team members.

The team will not compete in its two final meets of the regular season, scheduled to take place against Navy on Jan. 7 and Harvard and Yale on Feb. 5. The team will also not compete in the Ivy League championships at the end of February, the university said in a statement on Thursday.

The announcement comes a week after the team was suspended over the content on its listserv, which the university described as “vulgar and offensive as well as misogynistic and racist.”

“The behavior that we have learned about is simply unacceptable. It is antithetical to the values of our athletic program and of the University, and will not be tolerated,” Director of Athletics Mollie Marcoux Samaan said at the time.

Princeton is among several schools—including Harvard, Columbia and Amherst—that have responded to similar incidents in recent months. Harvard canceled the season of its men’s soccer team last month over team members’ sexually explicit “scouting reports” about the women’s team.