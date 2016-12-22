Chris Martin Gave a Surprise Benefit Concert for a Homeless Shelter Last Night





The holiday season is a time for charity, and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin gave big this year with a spontaneous benefit for a New York City homeless shelter.

Martin stopped by The Bowery Mission in Manhattan Wednesday afternoon, and after jamming with people there he announced an impromptu concert as a fundraiser that night at the Mercury Lounge, the mission’s chief development officer James Winans tells TIME.

Martin’s lineup at the concert included holiday music, Coldplay hits such as “A Sky Full of Stars” and covers of artists from Leonard Cohen to Drake.

The Coldplay frontman played solo for part of the show, but was later joined by two singers, both of whom had been helped by the mission to recover from homelessness and addiction. The trio then performed a number of songs including the Beatles’ “Yesterday” and “Amazing Grace.”

“Chris Martin proved once again the power of one person to make a difference through The Bowery Mission,” said James Macklin, one of the singers who is now the mission’s director of outreach, according to a press release. “As the temperatures drop and we serve thousands of lonely people during the holidays, Chris has lifted our spirits today.”

Martin helped raise $4,300 with the concert and started a donation campaign for the shelter. Tickets sold out online for $25 each yesterday (and a few were available at the door).