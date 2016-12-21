



Dr. Harold Bornstein, Donald Trump’s longtime physician, doesn’t seem too worried about the stress that the presidency could have on the nation’s oldest president.

In an exclusive interview with STAT, Bornstein, 69, said that “there’s nothing to share” on a regular basis about a president’s health, and that he’s “fortunate there’s nothing seriously wrong with him.”

“It never occurred to me that he was the oldest president, not for a second,” Bornstein, 69, said. “Ronald Reagan had pre-senile dementia. I mean, seriously, did they share that one with you, or did Nancy just cover it up?” (Trump is 70. Previously, Reagan was the oldest elected president—he was 69 when he took the oath of office).

Trump’s health has been in question since since he began his campaign. Although the President-elect has said he doesn’t drink alcohol or smoke, he does have a love for fast food—a love that has raised concerns about his overall health and diet.

“If something happens to him, then it happens to him,” Bornstein said. “It’s like all the rest of us, no? That’s why we have a vice president and a speaker of the House and a whole line of people. They can just keep dying.”

But Bornstein, who recently gave Trump a clean bill of health, said that “he’s never been able to find anything wrong with him.”

“He’s a few pounds overweight, which everybody can see, and that’s it,” Bornstein first told STAT.” I’ve never been able to find anything wrong with him.”

The doctor has been caring from Trump since the 1980s, and has also looked after other members of the Trump family: Donald Jr., Eric, and Tiffany. He also treated Trump’s first wife, Ivana.

Bornstein isn’t sure if he will continue caring for the President-elect after he takes office, and told STAT that he thought a military doctor would need to care for Trump while he’s in the White House.

Most physicians to presidents have been military officers, according to STAT, but some presidents have chosen non-uniformed doctors: John F. Kennedy appointed Dr. Janet Travell Powell, who was his personal physician when he was a senator. And Ronald Reagan chose Dr. Daniel Ruge, a civilian doctor.