New York City Heightens Security at Holiday Markets Following Berlin Attack





The New York Police Department has stepped up security at holiday markets in New York City in the wake of a deadly attack on a crowded holiday market in Berlin on Monday.

Members of the NYPD counterterrorism unit patrolled the Winter Village in Bryant Park on Monday night as well as the area surrounding the Christmas tree at Rockefeller Center and Macy’s in Herald Square, NBC New York reported.

“The Department has moved highly trained teams, including the Critical Response Command, to high profile locations around New York City,” the NYPD said in a statement, CBS News reported. “In the coming days, we will look to learn more about what occurred to inform the NYPD’s operations, deployments, and training of officers.”

Law enforcement officials in other cities around the world have also taken precautions, with many increasing the police presence at holiday markets.

“All security forces will keep to a maximum level of vigilance. Security at Christmas markets will be reinforced with immediate effect,” the French interior ministry said in a statement Tuesday, according to the Washington Post.

Police in London said they are reviewing security plans as a precaution.

“The Metropolitan Police has detailed plans for protecting public events over the Christmas and New Year period,” the department said in a statement. “As a matter of routine, as a precaution, we review our plans after attacks overseas, and we are doing so at present following the awful incidents in Berlin and Ankara last night.”