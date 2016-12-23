One of Asia’s biggest K-pop stars already, CL is set to make her stateside album debut shortly, and if anyone can make the crossover to mainstream success, it will be this ambitious singer-dancer.

The talented British crooner and guitarist has been silent for over a year working on his third album, but all signs suggest the “Photograph” singer is about to break back into the spotlight with fresh material.

Pop’s reigning mogul is overdue for a full-length album after skipping her consistent biannual release schedule for the first time in her career. The surprise mid-December ZAYN duet “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” for the upcoming Fifty Shades Darker movie might foreshadow music to come.

Detroit’s fiery rapper got political on his latest drop, a searing eight-minute tirade titled “Campaign Speech.” To follow it up, he’s teased a new album , which—if history is any indication—should be just as sure to stir up controversy.

The British singer is a rising force in soulful pop, and she’s scheduled to make a winter debut that will undoubtedly hit the radio based on the popularity of previous singles like “Hotter Than Hell” and “Blow Your Mind (Mwah).”

From pop royalty to hip-hop rookies, here’s a rundown of the artists we can’t wait to hear from in the new year, whether they’ve confirmed an album release or are long overdue for an update to their oeuvre.