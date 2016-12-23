TIME Entertainment Music

21 Musicians We Want to Hear From in 2017

Lorde, Lil Wayne, and the other acts on our radar

From pop royalty to hip-hop rookies, here’s a rundown of the artists we can’t wait to hear from in the new year, whether they’ve confirmed an album release or are long overdue for an update to their oeuvre.

 

 

 

 

  • Dua Lipa

    The British singer is a rising force in soulful pop, and she’s scheduled to make a winter debut that will undoubtedly hit the radio based on the popularity of previous singles like “Hotter Than Hell” and “Blow Your Mind (Mwah).”

  • Nicki Minaj

    Expect more of the master rapper’s biting wit and blockbuster beats next year, when she’ll finally follow up 2014’s The Pinkprint.

  • The xx

    The vibey London group returns in January with its third indie-pop album. Taster single “On Hold” suggests good things to come.

  • Zara Larsson

    Sweden’s latest export is a youthful and vivacious singer-songwriter with unabashed enthusiasm for catchy lyrics and danceable tunes.

  • Haim

    It’s about time for the breakout trio of talented American sisters to follow up their folksy-cool 2013 debut with a new release—and they’ve hinted at a summertime album drop.

  • Lil Wayne

    The embattled, ostensibly finished album Tha Carter V is finally due to drop—we hope. Weezy himself, no doubt impartial, calls it better than “everything” he’s ever heard.

  • The Killers

    It’s time for Brandon Flowers and his indie rock crew, of early-2000s ubiquity, to return with a fifth album.

  • LCD Soundsystem

    The dance-punk troupe called off their five-year retirement in 2016, but they’re expected to finally bless fans with new music in the coming year.

  • Eminem

    Detroit’s fiery rapper got political on his latest drop, a searing eight-minute tirade titled “Campaign Speech.” To follow it up, he’s teased a new album, which—if history is any indication—should be just as sure to stir up controversy.

  • Major Lazer

    Diplo’s hitmaking trio can do no wrong (think: “Cold Water,” “Lean On”), and they’re scheduled to drop a fourth EDM album this year.

  • Lorde

    The Kiwi singer-songwriter of “Royals” fame says her imminent sophomore project is more grownup, but fans are eager to hear anything she’ll produce.

  • Taylor Swift

    Pop’s reigning mogul is overdue for a full-length album after skipping her consistent biannual release schedule for the first time in her career. The surprise mid-December ZAYN duet “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” for the upcoming Fifty Shades Darker movie might foreshadow music to come.

  • Missy Elliott

    Hip-hop’s matriarch is back on the release radar: it’s been a decade since her last album, but 2015’s hit “WTF (Where They From)” suggests she’s got plenty of material to work with.

  • Liam Payne

    The former One Direction star will debut as a soloist, following the breakout singles coming late in the year from his former bandmates Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson.

  • Lil Uzi Vert

    This fast-rapping Philly native is rapidly rising, having already featured on a number of projects with established stars like Travis Scott and Wiz Khalifa in 2016.

  • Ed Sheeran

    The talented British crooner and guitarist has been silent for over a year working on his third album, but all signs suggest the “Photograph” singer is about to break back into the spotlight with fresh material.

  • CL

    One of Asia’s biggest K-pop stars already, CL is set to make her stateside album debut shortly, and if anyone can make the crossover to mainstream success, it will be this ambitious singer-dancer.

  • FLETCHER

    Rising power-pop singer FLETCHER tends towards anthems of empowerment with radio-ready choruses, and we’re ready for her to follow up her debut EP with a full-length project.

  • Bonobo

    Ambient electronic musician Bonobo creates haunting tracks to dance to or meditate with. Upcoming album Migration, due Jan. 13, has a collection of global influences, thanks to his recent travels.

  • Charli XCX

    Fans will have to wait until May for the album, but expect the typical rollicking pop bangers from the prolific songwriter.

  • COIN

    Nashville-based upbeat pop-rock band COIN serves up just the infectious antidote for winter blues, and an early 2017 sophomore album should keep up the quartet’s momentum.

