Lorde, Lil Wayne, and the other acts on our radar
From pop royalty to hip-hop rookies, here’s a rundown of the artists we can’t wait to hear from in the new year, whether they’ve confirmed an album release or are long overdue for an update to their oeuvre.
Dua Lipa
The British singer is a rising force in soulful pop, and she’s scheduled to make a winter debut that will undoubtedly hit the radio based on the popularity of previous singles like “Hotter Than Hell” and “Blow Your Mind (Mwah).”
Nicki Minaj
Expect more of the master rapper’s biting wit and blockbuster beats next year, when she’ll finally follow up 2014’s The Pinkprint.
The xx
The vibey London group returns in January with its third indie-pop album. Taster single “On Hold” suggests good things to come.
Zara Larsson
Sweden’s latest export is a youthful and vivacious singer-songwriter with unabashed enthusiasm for catchy lyrics and danceable tunes.
Haim
It’s about time for the breakout trio of talented American sisters to follow up their folksy-cool 2013 debut with a new release—and they’ve hinted at a summertime album drop.
Lil Wayne
The embattled, ostensibly finished album Tha Carter V is finally due to drop—we hope. Weezy himself, no doubt impartial, calls it better than “everything” he’s ever heard.
The Killers
It’s time for Brandon Flowers and his indie rock crew, of early-2000s ubiquity, to return with a fifth album.
LCD Soundsystem
The dance-punk troupe called off their five-year retirement in 2016, but they’re expected to finally bless fans with new music in the coming year.
Eminem
Detroit’s fiery rapper got political on his latest drop, a searing eight-minute tirade titled “Campaign Speech.” To follow it up, he’s teased a new album, which—if history is any indication—should be just as sure to stir up controversy.
Major Lazer
Diplo’s hitmaking trio can do no wrong (think: “Cold Water,” “Lean On”), and they’re scheduled to drop a fourth EDM album this year.
Lorde
The Kiwi singer-songwriter of “Royals” fame says her imminent sophomore project is more grownup, but fans are eager to hear anything she’ll produce.
Taylor Swift
Pop’s reigning mogul is overdue for a full-length album after skipping her consistent biannual release schedule for the first time in her career. The surprise mid-December ZAYN duet “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” for the upcoming Fifty Shades Darker movie might foreshadow music to come.
Missy Elliott
Hip-hop’s matriarch is back on the release radar: it’s been a decade since her last album, but 2015’s hit “WTF (Where They From)” suggests she’s got plenty of material to work with.
Liam Payne
The former One Direction star will debut as a soloist, following the breakout singles coming late in the year from his former bandmates Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson.
Lil Uzi Vert
This fast-rapping Philly native is rapidly rising, having already featured on a number of projects with established stars like Travis Scott and Wiz Khalifa in 2016.
Ed Sheeran
The talented British crooner and guitarist has been silent for over a year working on his third album, but all signs suggest the “Photograph” singer is about to break back into the spotlight with fresh material.
CL
One of Asia’s biggest K-pop stars already, CL is set to make her stateside album debut shortly, and if anyone can make the crossover to mainstream success, it will be this ambitious singer-dancer.
FLETCHER
Rising power-pop singer FLETCHER tends towards anthems of empowerment with radio-ready choruses, and we’re ready for her to follow up her debut EP with a full-length project.
Bonobo
Ambient electronic musician Bonobo creates haunting tracks to dance to or meditate with. Upcoming album Migration, due Jan. 13, has a collection of global influences, thanks to his recent travels.
Charli XCX
Fans will have to wait until May for the album, but expect the typical rollicking pop bangers from the prolific songwriter.
COIN
Nashville-based upbeat pop-rock band COIN serves up just the infectious antidote for winter blues, and an early 2017 sophomore album should keep up the quartet’s momentum.