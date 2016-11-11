Alt-pop ingenue Betty Who is back with a refreshingly catchy new single, “Human Touch,” her first original song since her 2014 debut album, Take Me When You Go.

The Aussie singer-songwriter, whose breakaway success with songs like “Somebody Loves You” and “All of You” put her on the mainstream pop radar looks to be making more use than ever of her breathy vocals and synth compositions in “Human Touch,” the first song off of an upcoming sophomore album out in early 2017. If you remember her beat-forward, almost-80s early sound, prepare for a bit of a shift; “Human Touch” veers more toward the electropop realm of recent hits from Justin Bieber and The Chainsmokers, with sugary highs cut by a grounded beat and bittersweet lyrics.

“Good love is so hard to find,” she sighs, a relatable sentiment if there ever was one. “We don’t have to call it love / We just need a human touch.” In this moment of division, Betty Who might have it right: any kind of connection supersedes perfection. Queue this one up for your last-minute Friday night plans.