A Drunk 12-Year-Old Led Police on a Car Chase Before Crashing Into a Telephone Pole, Officials Say

By Mahita Gajanan
October 31, 2016

A 12-year-old in Texas was accused of drunkenly leading police on a chase before crashing on Monday morning.

KVUE-TV reports police tried to stop the boy on a road after an officer saw him nearly hit a cyclist on Pleasant Valley Road in Austin. He then hit a pickup with two people inside and kept driving. No one was injured in the crash.

The boy, who was driving alone, hit a telephone pole and flipped over. He sustained minor injuries and was taken to a hospital.

He faces charges of driving while intoxicated, evading arrest and failure to stop and render aid, according to KVUE-TV.

