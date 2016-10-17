Phil Collins Is Coming Out of Retirement to Tour Again

Phil Collins has come out of retirement and announced that his comeback tour, Not Dead Yet, will take place in summer 2017.

Speaking at a press conference at London’s Royal Albert Hall, the In The Air Tonight singer said that he “changed [his] mind” about retiring. “I stopped work because I wanted to be a dad at home. As bad luck would have it, as soon as I retired, my family split up,” the former Genesis star said, referring to his divorce. “I’m living with my young kids. They want me to go out on the road and do my thing, and why not?”

In a recent interview with the London Times, Collins, 65, said that once he was officially retired in 2011 he began drinking a few bottles of wine in the afternoon “to pass the time”. Even though he doesn’t believe he was an alcoholic, he admitted “it got a bit out of hand”. He has since hinted many times about going back to work – but only officially confirmed it Monday.

Collins, who no longer drinks, has been using crutches because of back and arm injuries the U.K.’s Press Association reports were caused by years of drumming. He told the press conference it would be unlikely for him to play the drums during his comeback tour, which he said he was looking forward to.

The tour will take place for five nights at London’s Royal Albert Hall, as well as on selected dates at Cologne’s Lanxess Arena and Paris’ Accors Hotel Arena in 2017. Tickets go on sale on Friday, Oct. 21.