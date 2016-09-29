Dolly Parton and RuPaul share a love of big hair, over-the-top ensembles and sparkles and now we know that the two entertainers are actually good friends IRL, which gives us major FOMO because they’re basically the ultimate friendship goals.

In a joint interview with Dazed, the two entertainers discuss beauty, wigs and a potential collaboration. Here, we’ve rounded up a few of the highlights from the exchange below.

Dolly on the similarities that she and Ru share:

“I thought he was big and beautiful. We’re just like twins, except he’s about four feet taller!”

RuPaul on how Dolly inspires him:

“My image is two parts Diana Ross and Cher, one part David Bowie and three parts Dolly Parton, and that’s how I came up with my persona.”

Dolly on why more is always more:

“I always said if I hadn’t been a woman I would have been a drag queen. For sure. And it’s been a joy to do this, because I was not born a natural beauty, nor was Ru, but I think we’re beautiful in our own way, and whatever makes you feel beautiful is what you should do. They always say that less is more, but I think that’s the biggest crock I ever heard.”

RuPaul on Dolly’s lasting impact on the industry:

“I think the dichotomy of such a superficial image with such real, deep, heartfelt talent and emotion – that juxtaposition – is what makes her so interesting.”

Dolly and RuPaul on whether heels and wigs can ever be too high:

R: ” Absolutely not”

D: “Not for me! I wish I could get heels as high as RuPaul.”