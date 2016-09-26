Express Trip Stopped Due to Stowaway Snake on a Train
A deadly Australia eastern brown snake like this one can kill up to 20 adults. The brown rat snake found in Japan, meanwhile, was practically harmless.
William West&;Getty Images
By Raisa Bruner
September 26, 2016

A high-speed bullet train in Japan made an unexpected pit stop on Monday when a passenger discovered a slithery, less-than-ideal seatmate: a snake. The brown rat snake was discovered curled around the armrest of a seat, AP reports.

The snake’s seatmate apparently spent about an hour happily oblivious to the unusual stowaway until it was spotted by another passenger, at which point the train stopped for railway police to extricate the serpent from its unlikely situation, which only took about a minute. (No heroics from Samuel L. Jackson’s memorable Snakes on a Plane thriller were required in this scenario, fortunately.)

The brown snake was about 12 inches long and was not poisonous, Yahoo reports. No one was injured in the course of its free ride, and no owner has yet come forward to claim it. (Rat snakes are commonly kept as pets.)

According to the AP, the train reached its ultimate destination of Hiroshima on time, despite the interruption — proving that even snakes on a train can’t delay the famous punctuality of Japan’s public transportation system.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE