LOVE IT

Game of Thrones stars Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams got matching tattoos to commemorate the day they were cast.

An Australian woman paid $500 to get lifesaving surgery for her goldfish after it swallowed a pebble.

Nelly fans started an Internet campaign to help the "Hot in Herre" rapper pay a reportedly sizable IRS debt by streaming his songs on Spotify (and thereby upping his royalties).

Google delivered a puntastic response to reports that its Street View map had blurred the face of a cow:

'We thought you were pulling the udder one when we herd the moos, but it's clear that our automatic face-blurring technology has been a little overzealous.'

A Colorado teen was named homecoming queen while wearing a T. rex costume and a tutu.

Chance the Rapper is partnering with the NAACP to help register fans to vote during his Magnificent Coloring world tour.

Bill Murray took over a bartending shift at his son's new bar in Brooklyn, 21 Greenpoint.

Time's weekly take on what popped in culture

LEAVE IT

A fan attempted to climb onto a stage suspended over the crowd at a Kanye West concert in Atlanta, forcing West to pause his performance.

Jonah Hill reportedly canceled his press tour in France after a panelist on a local TV show made a series of overly harsh jokes about his appearance and film roles.

Supertyphoon Meranti blew a giant inflatable moon (part of a local festival) onto a roadway in China's Fujian province, causing a massive distraction.

A golden retriever ingested heroin that a suspected drug dealer had thrown over the fence of a Denver doggy-day-care park; the dog has recovered.

Designer Marc Jacobs dismissed allegations that his runway show was racially insensitive--it featured white models in fake dreadlocks--by saying that he doesn't "see color."