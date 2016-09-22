White HousePresident Trump Criticizes a Retired Four-Star Navy Admiral for Not Finding Bin Laden 'Sooner' in Wide-Ranging Fox News Interview
Entertainment

Pop Chart

Raisa Bruner
Sep 22, 2016

LOVE IT

Game of Thrones stars Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams got matching tattoos to commemorate the day they were cast.

An Australian woman paid $500 to get lifesaving surgery for her goldfish after it swallowed a pebble.

Nelly fans started an Internet campaign to help the "Hot in Herre" rapper pay a reportedly sizable IRS debt by streaming his songs on Spotify (and thereby upping his royalties).

Google delivered a puntastic response to reports that its Street View map had blurred the face of a cow:

'We thought you were pulling the udder one when we herd the moos, but it's clear that our automatic face-blurring technology has been a little overzealous.'

A Colorado teen was named homecoming queen while wearing a T. rex costume and a tutu.

Chance the Rapper is partnering with the NAACP to help register fans to vote during his Magnificent Coloring world tour.

Bill Murray took over a bartending shift at his son's new bar in Brooklyn, 21 Greenpoint.

Time's weekly take on what popped in culture

LEAVE IT

A fan attempted to climb onto a stage suspended over the crowd at a Kanye West concert in Atlanta, forcing West to pause his performance.

Jonah Hill reportedly canceled his press tour in France after a panelist on a local TV show made a series of overly harsh jokes about his appearance and film roles.

Supertyphoon Meranti blew a giant inflatable moon (part of a local festival) onto a roadway in China's Fujian province, causing a massive distraction.

A golden retriever ingested heroin that a suspected drug dealer had thrown over the fence of a Denver doggy-day-care park; the dog has recovered.

Designer Marc Jacobs dismissed allegations that his runway show was racially insensitive--it featured white models in fake dreadlocks--by saying that he doesn't "see color."

