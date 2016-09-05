University of New Hampshire Librarian Leaves Entire $4 Million Estate to School

A longtime librarian at the University of New Hampshire who died quietly donated his $4 million estate to the school that employed him for nearly a half-century.

Robert Morin, who graduated from the school in 1963 and worked as a cataloguer in its library for almost 50 years, left his entire estate to the University of New Hampshire to fund scholarships and renovations, school officials said.

“Bob’s demonstrated commitment to UNH through his philanthropy is tremendously inspiring,” UNH President Mark Huddleston said in a statement. “His generous gift allows us to address a number of university priorities.”

Morin, who died over a year ago, specifically set aside $100,000 for the library. The money will go toward scholarships for work-study students and the renovation of one of the library’s multimedia rooms.

Before Morin died, he read every book published in the U.S. from 1930 to 1940 in chronological order, excluding children’s books, textbooks and books about cooking and technology, UNH said.

The rest of the donation will help the school launch a career center for current and former students and buy a video scoreboard for its new football stadium.