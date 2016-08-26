



America’s new sweetheart Aly Raisman is on a roll. Besides cleaning up at the Rio Olympics, the team captain of the Final Five gymnasts is also officially one of the popular girls in the middle school cafeteria that is the world of celebrity — and everyone just wants to sit with her. That includes model, mom, and social media phenom Chrissy Teigen, who recently tweeted at Raisman asking her to be friends. (Her husband, R&B crooner John Legend, is part of this deal too, of course — and their baby daughter Luna.)

It looks like the love is mutual, as Raisman was quick to up the ante — asking Teigen to be “best” friends, not just casual pals. This is going to be one impressive clique.

Teigen is here for it, including the part that involves training up a future (well, maybe) gymnastics star.

And we’re here for the inevitable Snapchat gold that will come from this new BFF power couple. Plus, we know that Teigen’s bestie Kim Kardashian West is a huge fan of Raisman’s teammate Simone Biles. This can only mean one thing: it’s time for Taylor Swift’s girl squad to watch out, because there’s a new A-list troupe of ladies in town.