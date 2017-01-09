TIME Lightbox First Take

Phillip Toledano’s Take on the Vernacular of Photography

'First Take' is a weekly video series on the art and craft of photography

This week, TIME’s latest First Take series presents an interview with British artist and photographer Phillip Toledano, who speaks of his aim to add to the vernacular of art.

“When I take something that’s right, it’s like flicking the tuning fork,” he tells TIME. “There’s this kind of pitch, this tone that I feel like it all just sort of fits together.”

Watch this video to learn more about Toledano’s quest to make art through photography.

Phillip Toledano is a British artist based in New York City.

First Take is an ongoing video series curated by TIME’s photography editors. See the previous videos here.

