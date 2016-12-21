TIME Tech How-To

How to Make Sure You Don’t Miss Important Phone Calls

While you're using Do Not Disturb

When you’re heading to a meeting or just need to focus on work, the iPhone’s Do Not Disturb feature can be helpful for silencing unnecessary alerts and calls. But there are some people you may want to hear from no matter what situation you’re in, like a spouse or a son or daughter.

The iPhone’s Do Not Disturb mode is customizable to allow for instances like these. By adding specific contacts to your Favorites list, you can make it so that they bypass the iPhone’s Do Not Disturb restrictions. This means calls from your Favorites will not be silenced, unlike other calls you receive while Do Not Disturb is turned on.

There are other personalization options to choose from as well. When two calls from the same number are received within three minutes of each other, you can choose to have the second call come through normally. There’s also a scheduling feature for activating Do Not Disturb during specific times, like work hours or during a movie. The video above will walk you through how to turn on Do Not Disturb and these additional settings.

