How to Share Your Phone’s Internet Connection

If you’ve ever found yourself stranded without an Internet connection when trying to get work done at a cafe or other public place, you know how frustrating it can be. Luckily, it’s possible to beam your phone’s data connection to your computer during these instances to set up a quick and reliable network.

However, using your phone as a hotspot will breeze through your data plan rather quickly, which could result in hefty charges from your carrier. It’s worth checking your monthly plan to see how much data you have left before sharing your phone’s Internet connection with other devices.

Still, if you’re in a pinch and really need to finish that term paper or presentation, setting up a mobile hotspot is a worthwhile fix. This capability is available on most iPhone and Android devices, and can be activated by navigating to your phone’s settings menu. Once the hotspot is turned on, your phone will begin broadcasting a password-protected Wi-Fi network that you can access on other electronics. The video above will walk you through how to get your hotspot up and running.