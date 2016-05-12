Actor Nick Lashaway, 28, died in a car accident on May 8, and Lena Dunham mourned his death on Instagram Wednesday evening.

Lashaway joined the cast of Girls for a 2013 episode, in which he played Frank. The actor had appeared in a number of films, including The 40-Year-Old Virgin and In Time.

“Just heard the incredibly sad news that Nick Lashaway was killed in a car accident on May 8th. Nick was such a talented, funny and kind person and we were so lucky to have him as a part of the Girls family,” Dunham wrote. “We will always remember the week we shared with him, his playful smile, his easy instincts, how much he made us laugh even when we had to stay up all night in the woods.”

Lashaway was killed in a three-car crash in Massachusetts.