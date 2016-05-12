Lena Dunham Pays Tribute to Late Girls Actor, Nick Lashaway

By Julia Zorthian
May 12, 2016

Actor Nick Lashaway, 28, died in a car accident on May 8, and Lena Dunham mourned his death on Instagram Wednesday evening.

Lashaway joined the cast of Girls for a 2013 episode, in which he played Frank. The actor had appeared in a number of films, including The 40-Year-Old Virgin and In Time.

“Just heard the incredibly sad news that Nick Lashaway was killed in a car accident on May 8th. Nick was such a talented, funny and kind person and we were so lucky to have him as a part of the Girls family,” Dunham wrote. “We will always remember the week we shared with him, his playful smile, his easy instincts, how much he made us laugh even when we had to stay up all night in the woods.”

Lashaway was killed in a three-car crash in Massachusetts.

 

 

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE