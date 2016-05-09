Donald Trump Suggests He's Open to Tax Hike on Wealthy
Republican presidential front runner Donald Trump speaks to supporters and the media at Trump Tower in Manhattan following his victory in the Indiana primary on May 03, 2016 in New York City.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
By Tessa Berenson
Updated: May 9, 2016 8:10 AM ET

Donald Trump’s current tax plan implements cuts on wealthy Americans, but in a new interview he said the rates could actually go up, instead.

“On my plan they’re going down. But by the time it’s negotiated, they’ll go up,” Trump told ABC News on Sunday.

Trump said that in negotiating his deal with Democrats, lowering taxes on the wealthy would not be his priority. “I will try and keep everything,” he said. “What I really want is lower on business, because business, we’re the highest-taxed nation in the world. And I want lower on the middle class.”

“I am willing to pay more, and you know what, the wealthy are willing to pay more,” Trump explained.

In the presumptive GOP nominee’s current tax plan, the wealthiest individuals get a tax break from 39.6% to 25%.

Monday morning, Trump told CNN that his comments had been misinterpreted, The Hill reports. “If I increase it on the wealthy, that means they’re still going to pay less than they’re paying now,” he said. “I’m not talking about increasing from this point, I’m talking about increasing from my tax proposals.”

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE