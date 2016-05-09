Donald Trump Suggests He's Open to Tax Hike on Wealthy

Donald Trump’s current tax plan implements cuts on wealthy Americans, but in a new interview he said the rates could actually go up, instead.

“On my plan they’re going down. But by the time it’s negotiated, they’ll go up,” Trump told ABC News on Sunday.

Trump said that in negotiating his deal with Democrats, lowering taxes on the wealthy would not be his priority. “I will try and keep everything,” he said. “What I really want is lower on business, because business, we’re the highest-taxed nation in the world. And I want lower on the middle class.”

“I am willing to pay more, and you know what, the wealthy are willing to pay more,” Trump explained.

In the presumptive GOP nominee’s current tax plan, the wealthiest individuals get a tax break from 39.6% to 25%.

Monday morning, Trump told CNN that his comments had been misinterpreted, The Hill reports. “If I increase it on the wealthy, that means they’re still going to pay less than they’re paying now,” he said. “I’m not talking about increasing from this point, I’m talking about increasing from my tax proposals.”