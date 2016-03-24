United Airlines Pilot Accused of Running Houston Brothels

A United Airlines pilot has been arrested, accused of running brothels in Houston apartment complexes and office buildings.

Bruce Wayne Wallis, 51, was charged with aggravated promotion of prostitution and engaging in criminal activity. He faces a maximum prison sentence of 20 years, the Houston Chronicle reported Thursday.

Wallis appeared in court on Thursday and is out on $15,000 bond, ABC News reported. Tracie Tanner, 37, his accused accomplice, was charged with felony aggravated promotion of prostitution and is out on $5,000 bond, the network reported.

“It’s the largest operation that I’ve ever worked on,” Assistant Harris County District Attorney Lester Blizzard said in an interview with the Chronicle. United Airlines said Wallis had been taken off flying duties, according to the newspaper.