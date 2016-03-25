Let These Vintage Hats Inspire Your Easter Bonnet Game

LIFE
Search
Sign In
Syria35 People Have Been Killed in a Rocket Attack on the Syrian Capital
Syria
White HouseMelania Trump Is 'Well Aware' of the Criticism Over Her Anti-Cyberbullying Campaign
Melania Trump Hosts Roundtable On Cyberbullying With Tech Industry Giants
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Health CareIs Big Data Finally Changing Health Care?
Postilion hat made of lizard skin. 1939.
Postilion hat made of lizard skin, 1939.Alfred Eisenstaedt—The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images
Postilion hat made of lizard skin. 1939.
Katharine Hepburn wearing a hat on the set of her Broadway play "The Philadelphia Story." 1939.
A war inspired hat. 1939.
Revival of eyelet embroidery with a punched hole hat and necklace. 1940.
A woman modeling a Sally Victor Hat. 1940.
A woman modelling a new spring hat. 1941.
Lady wearing an extravagant hat. 1945.
Fashion at the Races. 1945.
Woman adjusting flowered hat while looking in trick one-way mirror. 1946.
Model Marjorie Henderson, wearing feather hat designed by bride Barbara O. Ehrhart. 1947.
Teenagers wearing "Penny" hats. 1948.
New french hat for spring. 1948.
Brightly dressed spectators attending event in England. 1950.
College Hats circa 1950s.
Models on beach wearing different designs of straw hats. 1950.
Miss Sweden Anita Ekberg, sporting a severely styled sailor hat during her hat-buying spree while visiting US, 1951.
Well furnished hat is trimmed with table, chairs, rug, odd kitchen equipment and a sleepy peon. 1951.
A hook fastened John Frederics hat under the models horsetail.
Mamie Van Doren sitting in her Jaguar wearing a hat. 1954.
A woman wearing a party hat with two flowers decorated in the traditional garden style as part of the Gainsboro fashion collection. 1956.
Wives of missile men celebrating husbands' work on satellites with silly hats. 1958.
Spring hats in Japanese department store. 1962.
English comedienne Hermione Gingold modeling a derby-style hat. 1963.
Beatles hat worn by German girl at a resort near the Baltic Sea. 1964.
Actress Brigitte Bardot during filming of movie "Viva Maria". 1965.
Postilion hat made of lizard skin, 1939.
Alfred Eisenstaedt—The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images
1 of 25
fashion

Let These Vintage Hats Inspire Your Easter Bonnet Game

Eliza Berman
Mar 25, 2016

For all its religious significance, Easter has also long been associated with springtime and renewal and an opportunity to don some fine new duds. Though the item's popularity is on the decline, the Easter bonnet was once the staple of the holiday's festive garb, often embellished with pastel ribbons and symbols of the season. For those inclined to bring a little vintage flair to this year's Easter fashion, there is much inspiration to be found in the LIFE archives—from eyelet embroidery that casts floral shadows on its wearer's face to a hat that doubles as a bird's nest.

And for a song to match these throwback fashions, none fits the bill better than Judy Garland and Fred Astaire's Irving Berlin-penned duet "Easter Parade," from the 1948 film of the same name:

Liz Ronk, who edited this gallery, is the Photo Editor for LIFE.com. Follow her on Twitter @lizabethronk.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2018 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME