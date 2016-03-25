Let These Vintage Hats Inspire Your Easter Bonnet Game

For all its religious significance, Easter has also long been associated with springtime and renewal and an opportunity to don some fine new duds. Though the item's popularity is on the decline, the Easter bonnet was once the staple of the holiday's festive garb, often embellished with pastel ribbons and symbols of the season. For those inclined to bring a little vintage flair to this year's Easter fashion, there is much inspiration to be found in the LIFE archives—from eyelet embroidery that casts floral shadows on its wearer's face to a hat that doubles as a bird's nest.

And for a song to match these throwback fashions, none fits the bill better than Judy Garland and Fred Astaire's Irving Berlin-penned duet "Easter Parade," from the 1948 film of the same name:

Liz Ronk, who edited this gallery, is the Photo Editor for LIFE.com. Follow her on Twitter @lizabethronk .