Tech Companies File Briefs to Support Apple's Privacy Fight
Customers visit the Apple store of the Grand Central Terminal in New York, the United States, March 1, 2016.
Xinhua—Wang Lei/Getty Images
By Matthew Deluca / NBC News
March 3, 2016

This is a whole other kind of tech support.

The world of bits and bytes is locking arms with Apple in a set of new legal filings on Thursday as the company makes its stand against the government in a California court.

AT&T and Intel said they would separately file briefs urging the court to vacate the order compelling Apple’s cooperation. Twitter, Reddit, eBay, LinkedIn and Airbnb were among a group of 17 companies that filed a joint brief.

Microsoft, Google, Dropbox, and Mozilla are among the other big tech names expected to submit amicus or “friend of the court” briefs…

Read the rest of the story from our partners at NBC News

