Tech Companies File Briefs to Support Apple's Privacy Fight

This is a whole other kind of tech support.

The world of bits and bytes is locking arms with Apple in a set of new legal filings on Thursday as the company makes its stand against the government in a California court.

AT&T and Intel said they would separately file briefs urging the court to vacate the order compelling Apple’s cooperation. Twitter, Reddit, eBay, LinkedIn and Airbnb were among a group of 17 companies that filed a joint brief.

Microsoft, Google, Dropbox, and Mozilla are among the other big tech names expected to submit amicus or “friend of the court” briefs…

