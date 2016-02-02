Hillary Clinton is known for spending a long time working the rope line at each campaign stop.

At events in Iowa, her husband Bill and their daughter Chelsea joined the candidate and spent hours chatting taking selfies with voters. Huma Abedin, one of Clinton’s longest-serving and best-known aides, also took photographs with voters who recognized her.

Clinton is not the only candidate who has perfected the art of the selfie: her rival Bernie Sanders also learned how perform this modern ritual of campaigning.