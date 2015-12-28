People all over the world looked up and took photos on the evening of Sept. 27, 2015 during the supermoon eclipse. (Check out the best Instagrams of it here.) But one photographer got an amazing shot of the lunar event: Jeff Berkes staked out Old Faithful to capture an image of the geyser erupting in front of the eclipse.

“I frequently re-positioned my camera to keep the vapors from blocking out the moon entirely—it was a hassle to say the least because the eruptions only last a couple of minutes at max,” Berkes said. “The combination of the ambient light from sunset, a fully eclipsed blood moon low on the horizon, and some water vapors helped created the perfect lighting to make this shot possible. You have to love nature!”

