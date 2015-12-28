See an Awesome Photo of the Super Blood Moon Eclipse at Old Faithful
Old Faithful erupts during the super blood moon eclipse on Sept. 27, 2015 over Yellowstone National Park.
Jeff Berkes
By Tessa Berenson
December 28, 2015

People all over the world looked up and took photos on the evening of Sept. 27, 2015 during the supermoon eclipse. (Check out the best Instagrams of it here.) But one photographer got an amazing shot of the lunar event: Jeff Berkes staked out Old Faithful to capture an image of the geyser erupting in front of the eclipse.

“I frequently re-positioned my camera to keep the vapors from blocking out the moon entirely—it was a hassle to say the least because the eruptions only last a couple of minutes at max,” Berkes said. “The combination of the ambient light from sunset, a fully eclipsed blood moon low on the horizon, and some water vapors helped created the perfect lighting to make this shot possible. You have to love nature!”

TIME Picks the Best Space Photos of 2015
This photo of Pluto was made during the New Horizons spacecraft's historic flyby of the dwarf planet in July 2015. New Horizons is now sailing into the Kuiper Belt for a rendezvous with another small world.
NASA/Reuters
This nebula named "Thor's Helmet" is powered by a central "Wolf Rayet" star whose explosive tantrums blow huge bubbles of gas and make them glow like neon. This star is easily 20 times the mass of the Sun and located 15,000 light years away. Eventually the star's instability will lead it to explode as a supernova. The photo was captured at the Mount Lemmon SkyCenter in Arizona and released on Jan. 3, 2015.
Adam Block—Mount Lemmon SkyCenter/University of Arizona
Super Typhoon Maysak, as seen from aboard the International Space Station on March 31, 2015. NASA Astronaut Terry Virts captured this image and <a href="https://twitter.com/astroterry/status/583234918509121536?lang=en" target="_blank">tweeted</a> "The eye of #Maysak typhoon really stands out early in the morning with the shadow being cast deep into the vortex." His ESA crewmate on station also viewed the storm and wrote, "Commands respect even from #space..."
Terry Virts—NASA
The total solar eclipse at Svalbard, Norway, on March 20, 2015. A partial solar eclipse was seen in Europe, northern and eastern Asia and northern and western Africa.
Olav Jon Nesvold—EPA
Pluto's haze layer shows its blue color in this picture taken by the New Horizons spacecraft on Oct. 8, 2015 after it passed the dwarf planet. The high-altitude haze is thought to be similar to that seen at Saturn’s moon Titan. The source of both hazes likely involves sunlight-initiated chemical reactions of nitrogen and methane, leading to relatively small, soot-like particles called tholins.
NASA/JHUAPL/SwRI
A NASA camera on the Deep Space Climate Observatory (DSCOVR) satellite captures the entire sunlit side of Earth from one million miles away on July 6, 2015.
NASA
The Orbital ATK Antares rocket, with a Cygnus spacecraft onboard, suffered a catastrophic explosion moments after launch on Oct. 28, 2014, at NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia. The Cygnus spacecraft was filled with supplies slated for the International Space Station. The never before seen photographs were released by NASA this year.
Joel Kowsky—NASA
The stark transition between radiating sand dunes and an old volcanic flow on the surface of Earth was captured by astronaut Kjell Lindgren aboard the International Space Station, on Dec. 5 2015.
Kjell Lindgren—NASA
The Lagoon Nebula, a bright cloud of dust and gas 4,000 light years away and 40 light years across, glows brilliantly due to hot energetic young stars forming within. It can even be glimpsed with the unaided eye under dark skies away from city lights. The photo was captured at the Mount Lemmon SkyCenter in Arizona and released on July 15, 2015.
Adam Block—Mount Lemmon SkyCenter/University of Arizona
Circinus X-1 is an X-ray binary star known for its erratic variability can be seen in this photo released on June 23, 2015. Within the system, a dense neutron star, the collapsed remnant of a supernova explosion, orbits with a more ordinary stellar companion Circinus X-1 30,700 light-years away.
X-ray - NASA/CXC/Univ. Wisconsin-Madison/S.Heinz et al, Optical - DSS
The spectacular cosmic pairing of the star Hen 2-427 and the nebula M1-67 was captured by the Hubble Space Telescope, released on Aug. 21, 2015. The twin formation is located in the constellation of Sagittarius, 15,000 light-years away. The star shines brightly at the very center of the image. Surrounding it are hot clumps of gas being ejected into space at over 93,000 mph.
ESA/Hubble/NASA
A meteor from the Perseid Meteor shower can be seen in the upper left corner in this long exposure image taken as a wildfire burned in Lake and Napa Counties near the town of Clearlake, Calif. on Aug. 12, 2015.
Stuart Palley—Zuma Press
The once in a generation supermoon total lunar eclipse viewed from Glastonbury, England, on Sept. 28, 2015. Three decades had passed since the last time Earth was witness to the triple crown of lunar events — a full moon, a lunar eclipse, and a lunar perigee all at the same time.
Matt Cardy—Getty Images
This composite image made from five frames shows the International Space Station, with a crew of nine onboard, in silhouette as it transits the sun at roughly five miles per second, on Sept. 6, 2015.
Bill Ingalls—NASA
A Soyuz spacecraft is seen as it returns home with NASA astronaut Barry Wilmore and Russian cosmonauts Alexander Samokutyaev and Elena Serova of Roscosmos, near the town of Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan on March 12, 2015.
Bill Ingalls—NASA
Astronaut Scott Kelly, re-entering the International Space Station after his spacewalk on Oct. 29, 2015.
NASA
Astronaut, Kjell Lindgren captures one last stunning view of the Milky Way before his return to Earth on Dec. 10, 2015.
Kjell Lindgren—NASA
A Vega rocket lifts off from French Guiana on Dec. 3 2015, carrying the European Space Agency's LISA Pathfinder spacecraft, which will test methods for detecting gravity waves.
JM Guillon—CNES/EPA
The supermoon, which occurs when the moon is full, with the closest approach to Earth on its elliptical orbit, above the Washington Monument on Sept. 27 2015. Making the phenomenon even more dramatic: a total lunar eclipse also occurred that evening.
Aubrey Gemignani—NASA
Charon, the largest moon of Pluto, captured by the New Horizons spacecraft on July 13, 2015 from a distance of 290,000 miles.
NASA/JHUAPL/SwRI/EPA
A Soyuz spacecraft returning from the International Space Station lands in Kazakhstan on June 11, 2015, with NASA astronaut Terry Virts, Russian cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov, and Italian astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti of the European Space Agency aboard. The burst of fire and smoke at the point of impact comes from the braking rockets the Soyuz fires to ease the landing.
Bill Ingalls—NASA
Volunteers using the web-based Milky Way Project brought star-forming features nicknamed "yellowballs" to the attention of researchers, who later showed that they are a phase of massive star formation. The yellow balls -- which are several hundred to thousands times the size of our solar system -- are pictured here in the center of this image of the W33 Star forming region taken by NASA's Spitzer Space Telescope, released on Jan. 27, 2015.
NASA/JPL/Caltech
New Horizons scientists made this false color image of Pluto using a technique called principal component analysis to highlight the many subtle color differences among Pluto's different regions. The picture was taken from a distance of 22,000 miles on July 14, 2015.
NASA/JHUAPL/SwRI
The Twin Jet Nebula, or PN M2-9, is a striking example of a bipolar planetary nebula, formed when the central object is not a single star, but a binary system. An earlier image of the Twin Jet Nebula using data gathered by Hubble’s Wide Field Planetary Camera 2 was released in 1997. This newer version released on Aug. 26, 2015 incorporates more recent observations from the telescope’s Space Telescope Imaging Spectrograph.
ESA/Hubble/NASA
The brilliant palette of Africa captured by astronaut Scott Kelly aboard the International Space Station on July 22, 2015.
Scott Kelly—NASA
Aurora Borealis seen over the Brecon Beacons, Wales, England on Mar. 17, 2015. Increased solar activity has meant that the northern lights were viewable over many areas of the UK, reaching as far south as South Wales.
Polly Thomas/Rex/REX USA
The blood moon lunar eclipse sets behind Pikes Peak on April 4, 2015 in Colorado Springs. The reddish hue is the result of Earth moving between the sun and the moon and Earth's atmosphere absorbing blue wavelengths and allowing red ones to pass through.
John Leyba—Denver Post/ Getty Images
NASA's Curiosity Mars rover recorded this view of the sun setting at the close of the mission's 956th Martian day, or sol, on April 15, 2015, from the rover's location in Gale Crater. This was the first sunset observed in color by Curiosity.
NASA/JPL—Caltech/MSSS/Texas A&M Univ.
The rippled surface of the first Martian sand dune ever studied up close can been seen is this photo taken on Nov. 27, 2015 by NASA Mars Rover Curiosity. The dunes close to Curiosity's current location are part of "Bagnold Dunes," a band along the northwestern flank of Mount Sharp inside the Gale Crater.
NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS/REX Shutterstock
A 3-D computer model (a digital terrain map) of Hale Crater on Mars based on stereo information from two HiRISE observations showing dark, narrow streaks on the Martian slopes that are inferred to be formed by seasonal flow of water on contemporary Mars was released on Sept. 28, 2015.
NASA/JPL/University of Arizona
Astronaut Scott Kelly captured this image of the Bahamas from the International Space Station on July 19, 2015.
Scott Kelly—NASA
An image of the wildfires in the Northwest taken from the International Space Station released on Aug. 17, 2015.
Kjell Lindgren—NASA
Sand dunes sculpted by wind, captured by astronaut Kjell Lindgren, aboard the International Space Station on Dec. 8 2015.
Kjell Lindgren—NASA
This photo shows the new mountain range discovered by NASA’s New Horizons spacecraft on July 14, 2015 on Pluto, in a heart-shaped region named Tombaugh Regio.
NASA/Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory/ Southwest Research Institute
NASA's Cassini spacecraft captured this parting view showing the rough and icy crescent of Saturn's moon Dione following the spacecraft's last close flyby on Aug. 17, 2015. The image was captured from a distance of 37,000 to 47,000 miles.
NASA/JPL-Caltech/SSI
Comet 67P, photographed by the Rosetta Orbiter from a distance of 79 miles on Nov. 22, 2015.
ESA/Rosetta/NAVCAM
Saturn's icy moon Enceladus and a small stretch of Saturn's rings, as seen by the Cassini spacecraft on July 29, 2015.
Cassini Imaging Team/ SSI/JPL/ESA/NASA
This image released on April 6, 2015, shows the centre of the globular cluster Messier 22, also known as M22, as observed by the Hubble Space Telescope. Globular clusters are spherical collections of densely packed stars, relics of the early years of the Universe, with ages of typically 12 to 13 billion years.
ESA/Hubble/NASA
The Hubble Space Telescope revisits one of its most iconic and popular images: the Eagle Nebula’s Pillars of Creation. This image shows the formation as seen in infrared light, which gives the familiar pillars an unfamiliar look. The image was released in January 2015.
NASA/ESA/Hubble Space Telescope
Moonlight over Italy, as captured by astronaut Scott Kelly aboard the International Space Station on Sept. 23, 2015.
Scott Kelly—NASA
Using NASA's Hubble Space Telescope, astronomers have assembled a bigger and sharper photograph of the iconic Eagle Nebula's "Pillars of Creation," rereleased in January 2015.
NASA/ESA/Hubble and the Hubble
The supermoon rises behind Glastonbury Tor on Sept. 27, 2015 in Glastonbury, England. A supermoon occurs when the moon is both full and at the closest approach it makes to Earth during its orbit.
Matt Cardy—Getty Images
This photograph, taken by the Cassini spacecraft on March 25, 2015 shows the moons Titan (Saturn’s largest moon), Mimas, and Rhea. Titan appears out of focus in the shot because it’s the only natural satellite that’s currently known to have its own dense atmosphere — clouds hover over the surface, and the atmosphere refracts light and causes the crescent to extend further around the moon than the two other atmosphere-less moons in the photo.
NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute
Spiral galaxies are delicate and subtle things. This one, NGC 488, is 90 million light years away. The photo was captured at the Mount Lemmon SkyCenter in Arizona and released on Oct. 25, 2015.
Adam Block—Mount Lemmon SkyCenter/University of Arizona
This high-resolution image of Pluto was captured by NASA’s New Horizons spacecraft and released on Oct. 15, 2015. The bright expanse is the western lobe of the heart-shaped formation informally known as Tombaugh Regio.
NASA/JHUAPL/SwRI
A brilliant aurora as seen from the International Space Station on June 27, 2015.
Scott Kelly—NASA
The Sun blew out a coronal mass ejection along with part of a solar filament over a three-hour period on Feb. 24, 2015. While some of the strands fell back into the Sun, a substantial part raced into space in a bright cloud of particles, as observed by the SOHO spacecraft.
NASA/Solar Dynamics Observatory
Astronaut Scott Kelly captures this striking view of earth on Asteroid Day on June 30, 2015.
Scott Kelly—NASA
In a picture taken from the International Space Station, the African desert shows some unfamiliar greening on June 14, 2015.
Scott Kelly—NASA
An image captured on Halloween, Oct. 31, 2015, from the International Space Station by astronaut Scott Kelly, who described what he saw as "ghostly and dark but beautiful too."
Scott Kelly—NASA
The artificial Palm and World Islands off the coast of Dubai as photographed by astronaut Kjell Lindgren aboard the International Space Station on Nov. 20, 2015.
Kjell Lindgren—NASA
This image taken by NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter in May 2015 shows Acidalia Planitia, a location on the red planet that was recreated in the film "The Martian."
Nasa/JPL-Caltech/University of Arizona/PA Wire
The Saturnian moon Dione hangs in front of Saturn and its icy rings in this view, captured during the Cassini spacecraft's final close flyby of the icy moon on Aug. 17, 2015.
NASA/JPL-Caltech/SSI
The Saturnian moon Tethys, dwarfed by Saturn itself and its rings, appears as an elegant crescent in this image taken by NASA's Cassini Spacecraft on on Aug. 18, 2015.
NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute
The moon shines during the Spanish league football match FC Barcelona vs. Malaga CF at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on Aug. 29, 2015.
Josep Lago—AFP/Getty Images
