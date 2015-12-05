San Bernardino Shooting Victim Died While Shielding Survivor

As bullets rained down on a San Bernardino, California, conference room Wednesday, Denise Peraza huddled underneath an overturned chair, fearing for her life.

Squished next to her was a colleague, Shannon Johnson, who Peraza says gave his own life to protect hers. His body served as a shield, and he comforted her during this final heroic act.

“Amidst all the chaos, I’ll always remember him saying these three words, ‘I got you,'” Peraza, who was shot and is recovering in the hospital, wrote in a statement posted on Facebook.

Johnson, 45, was one of 14 people killed in the mass shooting at. . .

