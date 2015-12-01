Why Major Food Companies Are Worried About Climate Change

By The Aspen Institute
December 1, 2015
IDEAS
The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

1. Not sure how climate change affects you? Check the pantry.

By Dan Charles at NPR

2. Can we save Syria’s ‘lost generation?’

By Maha Yahya and Maya Zreik at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace

3. You should talk to your kids about mental health.

By Hannah Jane Parkinson in the Guardian

4. It’s not you: political journalism really is broken.

By Jonathan Stray in Thoughts on Media

5. Here’s why minority millennials can’t get ahead.

By Mel Jones in the Atlantic

The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

IDEAS
TIME Ideas hosts the world's leading voices, providing commentary on events in news, society, and culture. We welcome outside contributions. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of TIME editors.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE