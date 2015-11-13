This Could Be Facebook's Newest Feature

Facebook wants to eliminate the process of meticulously scrolling through a friend’s page to dig up old posts.

The social network is testing a new feature on the desktop and its iPhone app that would allow users to search individual profile pages, which The Huffington Post’s Alexander C. Kaufman first noticed.

“We’re piloting a way to search for people’s posts from within their Profiles,” A Facebook spokesperson said in a comment to TIME. “You can only search for posts that you can already see on their Timelines.”

Kaufman discovered a new search field that sits just underneath where the “View Activity Log” button is displayed on a user’s profile, which he posted on Twitter. Mashable’s Miriam Kramer also noticed the addition.

The search field would make it easier to find content on specific profile pages. For instance, a user could type the name of a publication or website to find any links from that particular site that have been posted on that profile. Typing in the word “cat” would pull up any posts containing that word.

Users will only be able to search through posts that would normally be visible to that person. For instance, if a person has only shared a certain post with friends that he or she went to college with, those who didn’t attend college with that person would not be able to see that post even if it meets the search criteria.

There’s no indication that this feature will be rolled out broadly yet. Facebook sometimes introduces new features to small groups of users for testing purposes; they’re not always launched widely.