Republican presidential candidate Ben Carson accused the media of spinning untruths as it scrutinizes his private life at Tuesday’s Republican debate.

“I have no problem with being vetted,” said Carson. “What I do have a problem with is being lied about.”

The former neurosurgeon came under the microscope in recent days as he began to lead polls in a large GOP field. Media outlets have questioned some of the claims in his autobiography Gifted Hands, such as whether or not he had been offered a scholarship to attend the United States Military Academy at West Point.

When asked to asked by moderators to address the back and forth, Carson quipped: “Thank you for not asking me what I said in the 10th grade. I appreciate that.”

