Watch Madonna Get Physical With Katy Perry on Stage
Katy Perry performs at the Rock in Rio music festival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Monday, Sept. 28, 2015.
Felipe Dana—AP
By Nolan Feeney
October 28, 2015

Okay, so it’s not quite the hit parade of female friendship that is Taylor Swift’s 1989 World Tour, but Madonna’s Rebel Heart Tour isn’t too shabby when it comes to special guests. Each night of the show, Madonna brings up an audience member to the stage while she performs the song “Unapologetic Bitch.” (Past fans have included Amy Schumer and Anderson Cooper.) During a Tuesday show in Inglewood, Calif., the lucky attendee to get humped and spanked by Madge on stage was none other than Katy Perry, who appeared earlier this year in Madonna’s “Bitch I’m Madonna” video.

Perry’s parting words before leaving the stage? “I love you mom!” See it all go down, below:

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE