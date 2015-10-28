Watch Madonna Get Physical With Katy Perry on Stage

Okay, so it’s not quite the hit parade of female friendship that is Taylor Swift’s 1989 World Tour, but Madonna’s Rebel Heart Tour isn’t too shabby when it comes to special guests. Each night of the show, Madonna brings up an audience member to the stage while she performs the song “Unapologetic Bitch.” (Past fans have included Amy Schumer and Anderson Cooper.) During a Tuesday show in Inglewood, Calif., the lucky attendee to get humped and spanked by Madge on stage was none other than Katy Perry, who appeared earlier this year in Madonna’s “Bitch I’m Madonna” video.

Perry’s parting words before leaving the stage? “I love you mom!” See it all go down, below: