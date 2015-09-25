Boy meets girl. They fall in love. Something breaks them up. And in the end, they find their way back to each other.

We all know this tried and true formula for a romantic comedy. On Thursday night’s episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers, the host and Anne Hathaway saved us the trouble of sitting through their entire courtship and skipped right to the final scene.

After his interview with Hathaway ends, Meyers realizes he still has something he needs to ask his guest. Clichés abound as he races through the studio hoping to reach the actress before she leaves. When he finally catches up to Hathaway, she looks at him with excitement and hope as he pops the question we’re all dying to hear.

Will “Was Robert De Niro a prankster on set?,” become the new “Will you marry me?” Only time will tell.