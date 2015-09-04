Sierra Leone Village Quarantined After Ebola Death

Sierra Leone has placed 1,000 village residents under quarantine after a woman died and tested positive for Ebola.

The quarantine will take place in a village in Kambia, close to the border with Guinea, and will be stricter than past quarantines, the BBC reports. The World Health Organization with Sierra Leone’s health ministry are planning to vaccinate people who came in contact with the 67-year-old woman.

Sierra Leone had just begun a 6-week countdown to declaring the country Ebola-free, with this reported case falling five days into the 42-day time period countries use as a milestone for Ebola-free status (the length is twice Ebola’s incubation period).

Over 11,000 people have died from the Ebola outbreak in Sierra Leone, Liberia and Guinea.

[BBC]