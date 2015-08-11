Patriot Group Brings Assault Rifles to Ferguson Protests
Members of the Oath Keepers walk with their personal weapons on the street during protests in Ferguson, Mo. on Aug. 11, 2015.
Lucas Jackson—Reuters
By NBC News
August 11, 2015

Heavily-armed members of a controversial patriot group added an extra dose of unease to protests in Ferguson, Missouri, early Tuesday.

The Oath Keepers organization says its members — all former military, police and first responders — pledge to “defend the Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic.”

However, St. Louis County Police Chief Jon Belmar described their presence as “both unnecessary and inflammatory.”

Protesters and police confirmed that a handful of Oath Keepers with assault rifles, bulletproof vest and camouflage gear were seen early Tuesday on the streets of Ferguson, which was under a state of emergency following demonstrations pegged to the…

Read the rest of the story from our partners at NBC News

