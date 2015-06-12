Female Perfect Imperfections Shine Through in Photographer's New Project
Ker-Fox Photography
By Alissa Greenberg
June 12, 2015

In her new project Perfect Imperfections photographer Neely Ker-Fox goes out of her way to highlight the beauty in women of all sizes, shapes, ages and backgrounds. Inspired by other popular postpartum series by the likes of Jade Beall and January Harshe, Ker-Fox took photos of 16 women for the first series of her project and has made plans to shoot 10 more.

“I wanted to represent everybody,” Ker-Fox told People this week. “I didn’t want there to be anybody that saw this project and felt left out.”

The project came out of Ker-Fox’s own struggles with her body image. “For the last 9 months I have struggled with my postpartum body,” she wrote on her website, saying she “barely recognizes” her postbaby frame and has struggled with stretch marks, sciatic nerve pain and even an umbilical hernia. Acknowledging that “we as humans all have insecurities and we are all scarred, imperfect and flawed in some way physically and emotionally,” Ker-Fox said she hoped to show the deeper beauty that shines through in women.

See some of her photos at People

PHOTOS: See the Same Woman Photoshopped in Different Countries
<strong>Argentina (left), Original Photo (right)</strong>
Argentina (left), Original Photo (right)
Courtesy of Esther Honig
<strong>Australia (left), Original Photo (right)</strong>
Australia (left), Original Photo (right)
Courtesy of Esther Honig
<strong>Bangladesh (left), Original Photo (right)</strong>
Bangladesh (left), Original Photo (right)
Courtesy of Esther Honig
<strong>Philippines (left), Original Photo (right)</strong>
Philippines (left), Original Photo (right)
Courtesy of Esther Honig
<strong>Bulgaria (left), Original Photo (right)</strong>
Bulgaria (left), Original Photo (right)
Courtesy of Esther Honig
<strong>Germany (left), Original Photo (right)</strong>
Germany (left), Original Photo (right)
Courtesy of Esther Honig
<strong>India (left), Original Photo (right)</strong>
India (left), Original Photo (right)
Courtesy of Esther Honig
<strong>Kenya (left), Original Photo (right)</strong>
Kenya (left), Original Photo (right)
Courtesy of Esther Honig
<strong>Morocco (left), Original Photo (right)</strong>
Morocco (left), Original Photo (right)
Courtesy of Esther Honig
<strong>U.S.A. (left), Original Photo (right)</strong>
U.S.A. (left), Original Photo (right)
Courtesy of Esther Honig
1 of 10

Advertisement

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE