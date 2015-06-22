LIFE
Search
Sign In
CrimeSeries of Bombings Leaves Austin on Edge
Austin Bombings
CongressThis Is the Last State to Not Send a Woman to Congress
Neshoba County Fair, Philadelphia, USA - 27 Jul 2017
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
SportsNot Even Roger Federer Can Settle the Debate About What Color Tennis Balls Are
20180209-richest-olympians-roger-federer
Lena Horne, 1948.
Lena Horne: The singer, dancer and actress, pictured in 1948, was blacklisted from performing for many years, labeled a Communist sympathizer due to her civil rights activism and connection to friend Paul Robeson, who was heavily targeted for his affiliations with communism.W. Eugene Smith—The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images
Lena Horne, 1948.
Arthur Miller, 1947.
Orson Welles, 1949.
Langston Hughes, 1958.
Gypsy Rose Lee, 1957.
Dorothy Parker, 1940.
Leonard Bernstein, 1955.
John Garfield, 1948.
Burl Ives, 1940's/50's.
Judy Holliday, 1951.
Uta Hagen, 1948.
Burgess Meredith, 1940's.
Artie Shaw, 1949.
Dashiell Hammett, 1953.
Pete Seeger, 1946.
Lena Horne: The singer, dancer and actress, pictured in 1948, was blacklisted from performing for many years, labeled a
... VIEW MORE

W. Eugene Smith—The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images
1 of 15
LIFE

15 Entertainers Who Were Labeled Communist in the Red Channels List

Eliza Berman
Jun 22, 2015

In Hollywood in the 1940s and ‘50s, a rumor of Communist sympathies was enough to end a person’s career—or at least to force it into an undesired hiatus. The creation of blacklists beginning in the late 1940s left many entertainers barred from performing in certain venues or in TV, radio and film. The Red Channels pamphlet, published on June 22, 1950, served to expand and enhance the existing mechanisms of the blacklists.

The 151 people listed by the right-wing journal Counterattack included actors, authors, musicians and journalists. Some had already been blacklisted, while for others the accusations were new. The fates of those named depended on whether they cooperated with the House Un-American Activities Committee (which many did not) and whether the accusations were ultimately substantiated. Some, like Judy Holliday, endured a period of unemployment before resuming their careers. For others, like actor John Garfield, the list spelled the end of their careers.

Liz Ronk, who edited this gallery, is the Photo Editor for LIFE.com. Follow her on Twitter @lizabethronk.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2018 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME