Survey Reveals What Americans Think About Caitlyn Jenner

A majority of Americans believe that the high-profile transition of Caitlyn Jenner will help society become more accepting of transgender people, an NBC News survey found.

Two-thirds of those questioned believe there will be positive change: Twenty percent of respondents in the survey, which was conducted online by SurveyMonkey from June 3-5, said that Jenner’s transition would help “a lot,” while 46 percent said it will help “a little.”

Jenner is an Olympic champion and reality show star formerly known to the world as Bruce. Last week, after a Vanity Fair story about Jenner appeared online, she became the most …

Read more from our partners at NBC News