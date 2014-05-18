LIFE
Search
Sign In
State DepartmentThe State Department Hired Cambridge Analytica's Parent Company to Target Terrorist Propaganda
UK Authorities Seek Warrant To Search Premises Of Elections Consultancy Firm
societyHow to Raise Optimistic Kids in Pessimistic Times
optimistic-parenting
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
SexWhat Our Sex Sounds Say About Us
gross-anatomy-mouth-moan-sex
Marilyn Monroe sings "Happy Birthday" to JFK, New York, 1962.
Marilyn Monroe sings "Happy Birthday" to JFK, New York, 1962.© Bill Ray
Marilyn Monroe sings "Happy Birthday" to JFK, New York, 1962.
Marilyn Monroe sings "Happy Birthday" to JFK, New York, 1962.
© Bill Ray
1 of 1
actresses

Alone in a Crowd: Marilyn Sings 'Happy Birthday' to JFK, May 19, 1962

Ben Cosgrove
May 18, 2014

You can't see her face. The angle from which the photograph is taken is unconventional, and almost vertiginous. The hair, when considered dispassionately, looks absolutely weird.

But Bill Ray's celebrated picture of Marilyn Monroe onstage at the old Madison Square Garden, singing "Happy Birthday" to President John F. Kennedy during a May 1962 birthday gala in his honor, remains one of the all-time great celebrity portraits. It has drama (a lone figure, spotlit, on a dark stage). It has sex (a skintight, sequined dress that conceals very, very little). And, of course, in retrospect, it also feels absolutely charged with pathos: Marilyn, after all, would be dead within months of the picture being made, while JFK's assassination in November 1963 was less than a year and half away.

[See rare photos from the night Marilyn sang to JFK.]

But like all pictures that assume a stature and a celebrity of their own, far beyond what the photographer could possibly have hoped for or even imagined at the time he or she made the shot, Ray's photograph is more than a mere portrait. In its stark, almost severe black-and-white simplicity — a female figure, a few sheets of paper, a rather battered old wooden lectern, all surrounded by an impenetrable black void — the image of Marilyn Monroe seems to capture not only a celebration, but the 35-year-old movie star's loneliness; her desperate need for affection and affirmation; and the isolating, withering effects of fame on those souls unprepared for its unblinking gaze.

[WATCH: Bill Ray discusses how he got his famous shot of Marilyn, as well as other memories from that now-legendary evening in New York half-a-century ago.]

Ben Cosgrove is the Editor of LIFE.com

Visit BillRay.com to purchase prints to see more of Bill's remarkable photographs.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2018 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
The Breakdown
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME