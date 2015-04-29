7 Easy Happiness Boosters According to Harvard Research

IDEAS
Barker is the author of Barking Up The Wrong Tree
Highlights from Shawn Achor’s The Happiness Advantage:
1) Meditate
2) Find Something to Look Forward To
3) Commit Conscious Acts of Kindness
4) Infuse Positivity Into Your Surroundings
5) Exercise
6) Spend Money (but not on stuff)
7) Exercise a Signature Strength
Join over 180,000 readers. Get a free weekly update via email here.
This piece originally appeared on Barking Up the Wrong Tree.
Related posts:
New Harvard Research Reveals A Fun Way To Be More Successful
The 8 Things The Happiest People Do Every Day