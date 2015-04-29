Justin Bieber to Cameo in Zoolander 2

Justin Bieber is so hot right now—at least according to Ben Stiller.

Earlier this week the pop star hinted on Facebook that he was somehow involved in Zoolander 2, the upcoming sequel to the 2001 fashion-world comedy, and now an Instagram from the man who brought Derek Zoolander to life seems to confirm Bieber’s involvement.

Stiller didn’t reveal much, but he did post a black-and-white shot of Bieber giving Derek his best Blue Steel (likely shot in Europe, where the sequel is filming, and where Bieber said he was traveling to in his Facebook post). Is a runway showdown—like the one Stiller and co-star Owen Wilson did at Paris Fashion Week this year to officially announce the film—in the works? Never say never.