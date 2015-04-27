Watch Sofia Vergara and Reese Witherspoon Sing Taylor Swift and Miley Cyrus

Best-friends-brought-together-by-this-press-tour Reese Witherspoon and Sofia Vergara are having a blast promoting Hot Pursuit.

The pair’s antics aren’t just confined to red carpet PDAs anymore: During a recent press stop, they Instagrammed impromptu versions of Taylor Swift‘s “Trouble” and Miley Cyrus‘ “Party in the U.S.A.”

Hot Pursuit is coming out May 8, so that’s at least a few more opportunities for off-the-cuff cover songs and/or the odd red-carpet butt-grab.

Vergara is currently planning her wedding to Joe Manganiello. The Magic Mike XXL actor previously raved about the actress to PEOPLE for the Hottest Bachelors August 2014 issue. “She’s got the curves, she’s got a beautiful face, beautiful hair, just gorgeous,” he said.

This article originally appeared on People.com.