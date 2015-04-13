Rebel Wilson Confirms Pitch Perfect 3 Is Happening
A scene from 'Pitch Perfect 2.'
Universal Pictures
By Ariana Bacle / Entertainment Weekly
April 13, 2015

Pitch Perfect 2 isn’t even out yet, but a third movie is already in the works—and Rebel Wilson will be one of its stars.

Universal co-President of Production Peter Cramer told EW in January that there could be a Pitch Perfect 3 if the sequel performs well this summer: “We’re definitely starting to think about it but we don’t know specifically what it would be just yet.” Wilson, though, confirmed to LA Times’ Amy Kaufman on Sunday that it’s definitely happening. There’s no word yet on whether Anna Kendrick will be staying with the franchise for its third installment.

Pitch Perfect 2 arrives in theaters May 15.

This article originally appeared on EW.com.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE