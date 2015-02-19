Here's Who Will Win at the Oscars
Ellar Coltrane as Mason Evans Jr. in Boyhood
IFC Films
By Richard Corliss
February 19, 2015

Three of the four acting contests are sewn up, and the fourth (Best Actor) is reaching mathematical certitude. The Best Director prize looks to be won by a Mexican for the second straight year. But when the Academy Awards air on Feb. 22, on ABC with host Neil Patrick Harris, the Best Picture category will make this one of the cloudiest Oscar races in ages.

The top contenders are trickster endeavors, each filmed in 30-some days: Birdman, which pretends to be a single shot lasting nearly two hours, and Boyhood, which spans 12 years of a Texas lad’s life. Earlier awards from the most influential Hollywood guilds—Producers, Directors and Screen Actors—give Birdman the edge: no film that failed to take at least one of these awards has won Oscar’s top prize since 1996, when Braveheart defeated the guilds’ favorite Apollo 13. Then again, the British Academy (BAFTA) has picked the “correct” film for the past six years. And this time, BAFTA chose Boyhood.

See All the Best Actors in Oscar History
<strong>1929: Emil Jannings - <i>The Last Command</i> and <i>The Way of All Flesh</i></strong>
1929: Emil Jannings - The Last Command and The Way of All Flesh
Imagno/Getty Images
<strong>1930: Warner Baxter - <i>In Old Arizona</i></strong>
1930: Warner Baxter - In Old Arizona
Hulton Archive/Getty Images
<strong>1931: George Arliss - <i>Disraeli</i></strong>
1931: George Arliss - Disraeli
Print Collector/Getty Images
<strong>1932: Lionel Barrymore - <i>A Free Soul</i></strong>
1932: Lionel Barrymore - A Free Soul
Popperfoto/Getty Images
<strong>1933: Fredric March - <i>Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde</i> 1947: Fredric March - <i>The Best Years of Our Lives</i></strong>
1933: Fredric March - Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde 1947: Fredric March - The Best Years of Our Lives
Popperfoto/Getty Images
<strong>1933: Wallace Beery - <i>The Champ</i></strong>
1933: Wallace Beery - The Champ
Popperfoto/Getty Images
<strong>1934: Charles Laughton - <i>The Private Life of Henry VIII</i></strong>
1934: Charles Laughton - The Private Life of Henry VIII
Hulton Archive/Getty Images
<strong>1935: Clark Gable - <i>It Happened One Night</i></strong>
1935: Clark Gable - It Happened One Night
Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
<strong>1936: Victor McLaglen - <i>The Informer</i></strong>
1936: Victor McLaglen - The Informer
Print Collector/Getty Images
<strong>1937: Paul Muni - <i>The Story of Louis Pasteur</i></strong>
1937: Paul Muni - The Story of Louis Pasteur
Print Collector/Getty Images
<strong>1938: Spencer Tracy - <i>Captains Courageous</i> 1939: Spencer Tracy - <i>Boys Town</i></strong>
1938: Spencer Tracy - Captains Courageous 1939: Spencer Tracy - Boys Town
Clarence Sinclair Bull—John Kobal Foundation/Getty Images
<strong>1940: Robert Donat - <i>Goodbye, Mr. Chips</i></strong>
1940: Robert Donat - Goodbye, Mr. Chips
Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images
<strong>1941: James Stewart - <i>The Philadelphia Story</i></strong>
1941: James Stewart - The Philadelphia Story
John Kobal Foundation/Getty Images
<strong>1942: Gary Cooper - <i>Sergeant York</i> 1953: Gary Cooper - <i>High Noon</i></strong>
1942: Gary Cooper - Sergeant York 1953: Gary Cooper - High Noon
Hulton Archive/Getty Images
<strong>1943: James Cagney - <i>Yankee Doodle Dandy</i></strong>
1943: James Cagney - Yankee Doodle Dandy
Popperfoto/Getty Images
<strong>1944: Paul Lukas - <i>Watch on the Rhine</i></strong>
1944: Paul Lukas - Watch on the Rhine
Popperfoto/Getty Images
<strong>1945: Bing Crosby - <i>Going My Way</i></strong>
1945: Bing Crosby - Going My Way
Hulton Archive/Getty Images
<strong>1946: Ray Milland - <i>The Lost Weekend</i></strong>
1946: Ray Milland - The Lost Weekend
Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images
<strong>1948: Ronald Colman - <i>A Double Life</i></strong>
1948: Ronald Colman - A Double Life
Getty Images
<strong>1949: Laurence Olivier - <i>Hamlet</i></strong>
1949: Laurence Olivier - Hamlet
Mondadori/Getty Images
<strong>1950: Broderick Crawford - <i>All the King's Men</i></strong>
1950: Broderick Crawford - All the King's Men
Columbia Pictures/Getty Images
<strong>1951: José Ferrer - <i>Cyrano de Bergerac</i></strong>
1951: José Ferrer - Cyrano de Bergerac
Mondadori/Getty Images
<strong>1952: Humphrey Bogart - <i>The African Queen</i></strong>
1952: Humphrey Bogart - The African Queen
Archive Photos/Getty Images
<strong>1954: William Holden - <i>Stalag 17</i></strong>
1954: William Holden - Stalag 17
Keystone-France/Gamma-Keystone/Getty Images
<strong>1955: Marlon Brando - <i>On the Waterfront</i> 1973: Marlon Brando - <i>The Godfather</i></strong>
1955: Marlon Brando - On the Waterfront 1973: Marlon Brando - The Godfather
Hulton Archive/Getty Images
<strong>1956: Ernest Borgnine - <i>Marty</i></strong>
1956: Ernest Borgnine - Marty
GAB Archive/Redferns/Getty Images
<strong>1957: Yul Brynner - <i>The King and I</i></strong>
1957: Yul Brynner - The King and I
Archive Photos/Getty Images
<strong>1958: Alec Guinness - <i>The Bridge on the River Kwai</i></strong>
1958: Alec Guinness - The Bridge on the River Kwai
Hulton Archive/Getty Images
<strong>1959: David Niven - <i>Separate Tables</i></strong>
1959: David Niven - Separate Tables
Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images
<strong>1960: Charlton Heston - <i>Ben-Hur</i></strong>
1960: Charlton Heston - Ben-Hur
Mondadori/Getty Images
<strong>1961: Burt Lancaster - <i>Elmer Gantry</i></strong>
1961: Burt Lancaster - Elmer Gantry
Archive Photos/Getty Images
<strong>1962: Maximilian Schell - <i>Judgment at Nuremberg</i></strong>
1962: Maximilian Schell - Judgment at Nuremberg
Pictorial Parade/Getty Images
<strong>1963: Gregory Peck - <i>To Kill a Mockingbird</i></strong>
1963: Gregory Peck - To Kill a Mockingbird
Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images
<strong>1964: Sidney Poitier - <i>Lilies of the Field</i></strong>
1964: Sidney Poitier - Lilies of the Field
John D. Kisch—Separate Cinema Archive/Getty Images
<strong>1965: Rex Harrison - <i>My Fair Lady</i></strong>
1965: Rex Harrison - My Fair Lady
Archive Photos/Getty Images
<strong>1966: Lee Marvin - <i>Cat Ballou</i></strong>
1966: Lee Marvin - Cat Ballou
Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images
<strong>1967: Paul Scofield - <i>A Man for All Seasons</i></strong>
1967: Paul Scofield - A Man for All Seasons
Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
<strong>1968: Rod Steiger - <i>In the Heat of the Night</i></strong>
1968: Rod Steiger - In the Heat of the Night
Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images
<strong>1969: Cliff Robertson - <i>Charly</i></strong>
1969: Cliff Robertson - Charly
Camerique/Getty Images
<strong>1970: John Wayne - <i>True Grit</i></strong>
1970: John Wayne - True Grit
Photoshot/Getty Images
<strong>1971: George C. Scott - <i>Patton</i></strong>
1971: George C. Scott - Patton
Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images
<strong>1972: Gene Hackman - <i>The French Connection</i></strong>
1972: Gene Hackman - The French Connection
20th Century Fox/Getty Images
<strong>1974: Jack Lemmon - <i>Save the Tiger</i></strong>
1974: Jack Lemmon - Save the Tiger
Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images
<strong>1975: Art Carney - <i>Harry and Tonto</i></strong>
1975: Art Carney - Harry and Tonto
Ron Galella—WireImage/Getty Images
<strong>1976: Jack Nicholson - <i>One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest</i> 1998: Jack Nicholson - <i>As Good as It Gets</i></strong>
1976: Jack Nicholson - One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest 1998: Jack Nicholson - As Good as It Gets
Archive Photos/Getty Images
<strong>1977: Peter Finch - <i>Network</i></strong>
1977: Peter Finch - Network
Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
<strong>1978: Richard Dreyfuss - <i>The Goodbye Girl</i></strong>
1978: Richard Dreyfuss - The Goodbye Girl
Ron Galella—WireImage/Getty Images
<strong>1979: Jon Voight - <i>Coming Home</i></strong>
1979: Jon Voight - Coming Home
Ron Galella—WireImage/Getty Images
<strong>1980: Dustin Hoffman - <i>Kramer vs. Kramer</i> 1989: Dustin Hoffman - <i>Rain Man</i></strong>
1980: Dustin Hoffman - Kramer vs. Kramer 1989: Dustin Hoffman - Rain Man
Ron Galella—WireImage/Getty Images
<strong>1981: Robert De Niro - <i>Raging Bull</i></strong>
1981: Robert De Niro - Raging Bull
Ron Galella—WireImage/Getty Images
<strong>1982: Henry Fonda - <i>On Golden Pond</i></strong>
1982: Henry Fonda - On Golden Pond
Lyn Alweis—Denver Post/Getty Images
<strong>1983: Ben Kingsley - <i>Gandhi</i></strong>
1983: Ben Kingsley - Gandhi
Doug McKenzie—Getty Images
<strong>1984: Robert Duvall - <i>Tender Mercies</i></strong>
1984: Robert Duvall - Tender Mercies
Dave Allocca—DMI/The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images
<strong>1985: F. Murray Abraham - <i>Amadeus</i></strong>
1985: F. Murray Abraham - Amadeus
Ron Galella—WireImage/Getty Images
<strong>1986: William Hurt - <i>Kiss of the Spider Woman</i></strong>
1986: William Hurt - Kiss of the Spider Woman
Terry O'Neill—Hulton Archive/Getty Images
<strong>1987: Paul Newman - <i>The Color of Money</i></strong>
1987: Paul Newman - The Color of Money
Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
<strong>1988: Michael Douglas - <i>Wall Street</i></strong>
1988: Michael Douglas - Wall Street
Darlene Hammond—Archive Photos/Getty Images
<strong>1990: Daniel Day-Lewis - <i>My Left Foot</i> 2008: Daniel Day-Lewis - <i>There Will Be Blood</i> 2013: Daniel Day-Lewis - <i>Lincoln</i></strong>
1990: Daniel Day-Lewis - My Left Foot 2008: Daniel Day-Lewis - There Will Be Blood 2013: Daniel Day-Lewis - Lincoln
Ron Galella—WireImage/Getty Images
<strong>1991: Jeremy Irons - <i>Reversal of Fortune</i></strong>
1991: Jeremy Irons - Reversal of Fortune
Ron Galella—WireImage/Getty Images
<strong>1992: Anthony Hopkins - <i>The Silence of the Lambs</i></strong>
1992: Anthony Hopkins - The Silence of the Lambs
Ron Galella—WireImage/Getty Images
<strong>1993: Al Pacino - <i>Scent of a Woman</i></strong>
1993: Al Pacino - Scent of a Woman
Ron Galella—WireImage/Getty Images
<strong>1994: Tom Hanks - <i>Philadelphia</i> 1995: Tom Hanks - <i>Forrest Gump</i></strong>
1994: Tom Hanks - Philadelphia 1995: Tom Hanks - Forrest Gump
Time Life Pictures/DMI/The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images
<strong>1996: Nicolas Cage - <i>Leaving Las Vegas</i></strong>
1996: Nicolas Cage - Leaving Las Vegas
Ron Galella—WireImage/Getty Images
<strong>1997: Geoffrey Rush - <i>Shine</i></strong>
1997: Geoffrey Rush - Shine
Ron Galella—WireImage/Getty Images
<strong>1999: Roberto Benigni - <i>Life Is Beautiful</i></strong>
1999: Roberto Benigni - Life Is Beautiful
Ron Galella—WireImage/Getty Images
<strong>2000: Kevin Spacey - <i>American Beauty</i></strong>
2000: Kevin Spacey - American Beauty
Ron Galella—WireImage/Getty Images
<strong>2001: Russell Crowe - <i>Gladiator</i></strong>
2001: Russell Crowe - Gladiator
UK Press/Newsmakers/Getty Images
<strong>2002: Denzel Washington - <i>Training Day</i></strong>
2002: Denzel Washington - Training Day
Frank Micelotta—ImageDirect/Getty Images
<strong>2003: Adrien Brody - <i>The Pianist</i></strong>
2003: Adrien Brody - The Pianist
Jeffrey Mayer—WireImage/Getty Images
<strong>2004: Sean Penn - <i>Mystic River</i> 2009: Sean Penn - <i>Milk</i></strong>
2004: Sean Penn - Mystic River 2009: Sean Penn - Milk
Jeff Haynes—AFP/Getty Images
<strong>2005: Jamie Foxx - <i>Ray</i></strong>
2005: Jamie Foxx - Ray
Peter Kramer—Getty Images
<strong>2006: Philip Seymour Hoffman - <i>Capote</i></strong>
2006: Philip Seymour Hoffman - Capote
Elisabetta Villa—Getty Images
<strong>2007: Forest Whitaker - <i>The Last King of Scotland</i></strong>
2007: Forest Whitaker - The Last King of Scotland
Mason Trullinger—FilmMagic/Getty Images
<strong>2010: Jeff Bridges - <i>Crazy Heart</i></strong>
2010: Jeff Bridges - Crazy Heart
Jemal Countess—Getty Images
<strong>2011: Colin Firth - <i>The King's Speech</i></strong>
2011: Colin Firth - The King's Speech
Dave Hogan—Getty Images
<strong>2012: Jean Dujardin - <i>The Artist</i></strong>
2012: Jean Dujardin - The Artist
Frazer Harrison—Getty Images
<strong>2014: Matthew McConaughey - <i>Dallas Buyers Club</i></strong>
2014: Matthew McConaughey - Dallas Buyers Club
Jason Merritt—Getty Images
<strong>2015: Eddie Redmayne - <i>The Theory of Everything</i></strong>
2015: Eddie Redmayne - The Theory of Everything
Valerie Macon—AFP/Getty Images
<strong>2016: Leonardo DiCaprio - <i>The Revenant</i></strong>
2016: Leonardo DiCaprio - The Revenant
C Flanigan—Getty Images
<strong>2017: Casey Affleck - <i>Manchester by the Sea</i></strong>
2017: Casey Affleck - Manchester by the Sea
Jason LaVeris—Getty Images
1 of 80

Hovering above these two acclaimed movies is the (red state) elephant on the ballot: American Sniper, which has earned more at the domestic box office than the other seven Best Picture nominees combined. But it won’t win. The Academy voters typically prefer to honor a socially relevant artistic triumph (12 Years a Slave last year, The Hurt Locker five years ago) over a crowd pleaser of distinction (Gravity, Avatar).

Here, then, are my picks for which films, filmmakers and stars will carry home 8½ lb. of Motion Picture Academy love from the 87th annual awards.

